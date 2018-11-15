Mugshots : Madison County : 11/14/18 – 11/15/18 November 15, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/9Joshua Kirk Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Bryan McDonald Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Demetria Darling Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Gina Stanfill Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Jacob Neisler Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Joseph McCaine Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Larry Pruitt Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Lindsey Weatherholt Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Lonnie Thompson Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/14/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/15/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore