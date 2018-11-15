Mugshots : Madison County : 11/14/18 – 11/15/18

1/9 Joshua Kirk Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/9 Bryan McDonald Simple domestic assault

3/9 Demetria Darling Violation of community corrections

4/9 Gina Stanfill Failure to appear



5/9 Jacob Neisler Violation of probation

6/9 Joseph McCaine Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

7/9 Larry Pruitt Simple domestic assault

8/9 Lindsey Weatherholt Shoplifting



9/9 Lonnie Thompson Vandalism



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/14/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/15/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.