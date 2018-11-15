Neighbors reach out after fire destroys home in east Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — “I didn’t really see anything except the fire trucks going down the road, and my husband and I stopped and prayed for whatever it was going on,” Marie Krebs, who lives in the Fox Ridge subdivision, said.

Another neighbor videoed the scene on Crestwood Drive late Wednesday night. Officials say the home was a total loss.

“And we didn’t know until this morning that one of our neighbors had lost their home,” Krebs said.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner says they responded to the fire around 10 p.m. By that time, the home was fully engulfed.

“We applied a lot of water to it real quick, so we were still there several hours cleaning up,” Turner said.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, the house was surrounded by a moat of melted snow and water, and you can even see a line of snow surrounding the house, sectioning it off from the rest of the neighborhood.

“We learned in a short period of time from some neighbors that the owner was out of town,” Turner said.

Those neighbors say they want to help the family.

“If they need clothing, or whatever it may be, we’d like to be able to help our neighbor,” Krebs said.

Krebs says they’re reaching out to the family, and the neighborhood will work together to help them rebuild their lives.

“The rest of us will network and figure it out, but whatever it is that they need, if they will let us know,” Krebs said.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.