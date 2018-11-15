North Side with a chance to reach state semifinals

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of the more noticeable stories this postseason has been the play of the North Side Indians.

If you looked at last year’s 1-9 record, you would have never thought that the Indians would have made it this far into the postseason.

Now at 8-4, North Side rolls into Friday night with tons of confidence, keeping their eye on a state title. While they may seem like the temporary goal, Head Coach Jesse Powell knows that it simply comes down to effort and playing for a bigger purpose.

In two days, North Side will host Springfield in the State Quarterfinals.