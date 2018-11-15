Peabody gets rematch with Union City

TRENTON, Tenn. — Peabody has been a team that several West Tennessee football fans have had no choice but to pay attention to during the 2018 season.

Last Friday, Peabody used a strong second half performance to advance past TCA 41-7.

On the season, Peabody averages 44.7 points per game offensively and allows only 5.7 points per game defensively.

This week, they’ll square off against another familiar opponent, Union City, the same team that bounced Peabody from the playoffs last year.

Head Coach Shane Jacobs said that with last year’s loss still fresh on the Golden Tide’s mind, this game will have a little extra motivation involved.