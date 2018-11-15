Resident brings back annual coat drive for the homeless

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Just look into your hearts see what leads you to do something special for someone,” Jimmy Sadler said.

Every year before the holiday season, Sadler gets into the holiday spirit by giving back to those less fortunate.

“This time of year I ask for the community to participate in any coats, hats, toboggans and gloves, anything that could be donated,” Sadler said. “Something out your closet of if you find it in your heart to go purchase something.”

His annual “Coats for the Jackson Homeless Drive” is something he’s done for several years.

“Four years ago, I was going through downtown Jackson one afternoon and it was bitterly cold, and I saw a man standing on the street corner without a coat on,” Sadler said. “I could tell he was homeless the way he was dressed and that just broke my heart, so ever since then I have made it my mission this time of year to try to get some warm clothing out to the homeless.”

Residents can help by donating items at the United Way office at 470 North Parkway.

“The United Way here in Jackson has been very gracious every year to allow me to use them for my drop off point,” Sadler said. “I will collect the coats next Wednesday, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and then I will go out amongst the community and distribute them.”

And Sadler says any donation helps, from jackets, scarves, gloves, whatever can be used to stay warm during the winter months.

“This time of year is the hardest. Not only is the temperatures cold, but its also lonely,” Sadler said. “You know, we have families to go home to, most of us.”

The drive continues through November 20.

“We are so blessed and I just ask anyone that can see this just look into your hearts and see what go directs you to do,” Sadler said.