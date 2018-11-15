TBI: Body found in Tennessee in 1985 ID’d as New Hampshire woman

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a body found 33 years ago along an east Tennessee highway has been identified as a woman reported missing from New Hampshire.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the partially decomposed body sat unidentified since it was found along Interstate 81 in Greene County in April 1985.

Autopsy results revealed the young woman died about three weeks before her body was discovered. A sample of her remains was submitted to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in 2006.

The bureau says DNA testing confirmed a match to the profile of 17-year-old Elizabeth Lamotte, who was missing from New Hampshire.

TBI is asking for the public’s help in the investigation into Lamotte’s homicide. Anyone with information can call 1-800-TBI-FIND.