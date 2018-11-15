Temperatures Drop Back Below Freezing Tonight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, November 15th

Most of West Tennessee saw at least a trace of snow fall on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but since the ground temperatures are warmer than freezing and since temperatures are back above 32°F almost all the snow is gone! That said, temperatures only reached the middle 30s this afternoon in Jackson, so another cold night with below freezing temperatures is in the forecast!

TONIGHT

Skies will quickly clear out this evening with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s by the start of Friday morning. We could see some isolated patches of ice reform, but only bridges and overpasses are likely to have those issues. Most roads are fine to drive on.

After another cold morning, we’ll be well above freezing tomorrow afternoon when under sunny skies temperatures warm up to the middle and upper 50s! Dense fog will form Friday night but we’re heading toward 60°F weather on Saturday! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

