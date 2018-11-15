Traffic Alert: Expect more delays along I-40, U.S. 45 By-Pass heading into weekend

JACKSON, Tenn.–There are more lane closures coming along Interstate 40 in north Jackson heading into the weekend.

Expect lane closures beginning Friday morning between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Lanes will be intermittently closed down for Jackson Energy Authority to put up power lines across I-40 between mile markers 81 and 82.

There will also be lane closures coming Saturday including closures for the east and westbound exit ramps at Exit 80, as well as north and southbound lanes of the 45-Bypass at the bridge over the interstate. This closure will last from 3 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday, November 19.

All drivers are asked to proceed with caution and watch out for workers on the roads.