US Marshals search for Bolivar fugitive

JACKSON, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service and Jackson police are searching for a fugitive from Bolivar.

Ereo Scates is wanted for firearms violations, possession of narcotics and violation of probation, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators say they believe Scates is still in West Tennessee.

Scates is described as a black man, about 6-feet, 4-inches tall, and weighing about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force at 731-427-4661 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

All calls are confidential and a cash reward is being offered for information leading to Scates’ arrest.