USJ kicks off annual Holiday Mart

JACKSON, Tenn.–Get ready to shop until you drop.

The 48th annual University School of Jackson’s Holiday Mart began setting up Thursday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

All proceeds will go to the school. You can expect to find clothing, baked goods, arts and crafts, antiques and more.

“The Community gets really behind the Holiday Mart. It’s something that people look forward to all year. It’s great for the city of Jackson. We’ve got people here that have come in from out of town and look forward to it every year,” said Sarah Smith, marketing coordinator for the Holiday Mart.

You can shop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday and Saturday, and again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.