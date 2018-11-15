Woman killed in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A Camden woman was killed Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 70 near Bruceton.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report, 24-year-old Megan Cox, of Camden, was killed in the two-vehicle crash.

The report says Cox’s car started slipping on the roadway, causing the rear of the car to turn into oncoming traffic.

The report says the second vehicle hit the passenger side of Cox’s car.

The driver of the second vehicle was injured in the crash.