Assistant professor charged with statutory rape

MARTIN, Tenn. — A Martin man is charged with statutory rape by an authority figure after an investigation by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday that 32-year-old John Walter Overcash, of Martin, was arrested Wednesday on the charge.

Court documents say Overcash admitted to sexually assaulting a juvenile.

The University of Tennessee Martin confirmed Friday that Overcash is an assistant professor of chemistry at the university. The university says Overcash has been placed on administrative leave with pay Thursday, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Overcash was arraigned in Weakley County General Sessions Court Thursday. His bond is set at $25,000.