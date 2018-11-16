Christmas Cottage is open this weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s a way to get your Christmas shopping started while supporting a local charity at the same time.

Hundreds of shoppers packed the Madison County Agricultural Complex Auditorium Friday for the 38th annual Family and Community Education Christmas Cottage. They have everything from pies to cakes, ornaments, hand-knitted items and much more.

Organizers says it’s one of the best places to shop local during this time of year.

“We are local women, we make local things, so as local as you can get,” said Krisann Blair, chairman of the Christmas Cottage. “We are making them here and selling them here.”

The funds will go to service and education projects. The Christmas Cottage is open Friday until 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.