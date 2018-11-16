Cranberry Cloud

Submitted by: Kay Walden

Cranberry Cloud

2 cups chopped fresh cranberries

2 cups mini marshmallows

3/4 cup sugar

2 cups unpeeled Granny Smith apples

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup heavy whipping cream

In a medium size bowl add chopped cranberries, marshmallows, and sugar. Stir. Chill for two hours or overnight. After chilled, add apples and walnuts. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, beat cream on high until stiff peeks form. You want the consistency of a whipped topping. Once whipped, fold whipped cream into the cranberry mixture. Serve cold.