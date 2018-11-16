Information on Salvation Army Red Kettle & Angel Tree campaigns

Angel Tree Campaign – Help provide the magic of Christmas to an underprivileged child this season by adopting an Angel with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Trees are located in front of JC Penney inside Old Hickory Mall, Walmart North and Walmart South. You can also call the Salvation Army office at 731-422-1271 to request information about a child who needs your help to make this Christmas bright. Angels are available now, and all toy and clothing items purchased need to be returned to the Angel Trees or The Salvation Army by December 10th.

Red Kettle Campaign-Salvation Army Red Kettles are set up around town in front of stores in major shopping areas. Also, the Salvation Army is looking for Red Kettle volunteers. They also need individuals, businesses, churches, civic groups to sponsor a day at one of the Red Kettle locations. Red Kettle Season goes until December 24.

For more information, call The Salvation Army at 731-422-1271 and ask for Pamela Fowler or Lt. David Moynihan.