JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority recognizes caregivers with a proclamation announcement.

Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated recognized caregivers Friday morning at Jackson City Hall. Vice Mayor Vicky Foote read a proclamation, naming Nov. 16 National Caregivers Day.

Sorority members say they want to show their support for those who support others.

“Our focus is on wellness and our caregivers, doing something special for them, and make them feel really special on this day,” said Kimberly Jones, a member of the sorority.

Jones says the sorority wants to recognize their sisters who are caregivers as well as those who care and support their own families and others in the community.