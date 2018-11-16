More lane closures set for this weekend at 45 Bypass, I-40

JACKSON, Tenn. — Road construction over the weekend will close lanes on the 45 Bypass and Interstate 40.

On Saturday, Nov. 17, both the northbound and southbound lanes will be closed on the bypass at the interstate.

The eastbound and westbound traffic on the interstate will need to use the existing exit ramps.

The closure will last from 3 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19.

All drivers are asked to proceed with caution and watch for workers on the roads.