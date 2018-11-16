Mugshots : Madison County : 11/15/18 – 11/16/18 November 16, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Elaina Newman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Bobby Dale Howell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Chase Dennis Schedule II drug violations, firearm used in a dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Christopher Kirby Violation of Community Corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Dusty Layne Lynch Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Jennifer Vaughn Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Jermaine Agins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Kevin Merriwether Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Latoya Sparks Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Mark Mcclanahan Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Mickey Transou False reports, violation of an order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Timothy Allen Lee Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/15/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/16/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore