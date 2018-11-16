Mugshots : Madison County : 11/15/18 – 11/16/18

1/12 Elaina Newman Failure to appear

2/12 Bobby Dale Howell Failure to appear

3/12 Chase Dennis Schedule II drug violations, firearm used in a dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation

4/12 Christopher Kirby Violation of Community Corrections



5/12 Dusty Layne Lynch Contempt of court

6/12 Jennifer Vaughn Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

7/12 Jermaine Agins Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/12 Kevin Merriwether Violation of community corrections



9/12 Latoya Sparks Contempt of court

10/12 Mark Mcclanahan Violation of community corrections

11/12 Mickey Transou False reports, violation of an order of protection

12/12 Timothy Allen Lee Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/15/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/16/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.