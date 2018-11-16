Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle & Angel Tree campaigns

JACKSON, Tenn. — One organization, known for its charity efforts during this time of year officially rings in the holidays.

The local Salvation Army kicked off both its Red Kettle and the Angel Tree adoption campaigns Friday evening inside the Old Hickory Mall.

Organizers say this is a great way for you to give and make the holidays brighter for many who are less fortunate in the area.

“It’s this fundraiser that helps us to provide utility assistance, food for people who are hungry through the year, rental assistance, even these natural disasters that we have happen,” said Lt. Cheryl Moynihan with the Salvation Army.

