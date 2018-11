JACKSON, Tenn. — As the holiday season arrives, so too does an annual Hub City tradition.

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland opened Friday for their 2018 season. The attraction includes over a mile of custom LED displays set to music.

The display will be open through Jan. 6 at the Ballpark at Jackson, located at 4 Fun Place.

For more information including prices and hours of operation, visit their website or check out their Facebook page.