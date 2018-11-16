Shoppers fill civic center for first day of USJ Holiday Mart

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of Jackson’s one-stop holiday shopping traditions is back in business.

“You can find just anything that you want, for Christmas presents or just for yourself,” Melda Collins said as she shopped at the University School of Jackson Holiday Mart.

Shoppers filled the Carl Perkins Civic Center Friday for the first official day of the Holiday Mart.

“We usually just go through all the booths,” Collins said. “I love people that come from out of town. You get to see things you normally wouldn’t see.”

You can get everything from clothing, to Christmas trees, to books and more.

“I just bought this little reindeer, and I was told that was probably my fifth one so far, but he’s so cute and he’s so awesome,” Collins said.

Shoppers can also stop by a Holiday Mart staple, the bake shop.

“We have individually wrapped snacks, we have pies, cakes, breads, cookies — you name it, we have it,” Karley Bond, a parent volunteer, said.

Bond says parents make all the baked goods to sell at the shop.

All proceeds from the Holiday Mart go to the school.

“It’s a busy time of the year, and it’s good to be able to pick up some homemade goods that you can take home for Thanksgiving, that you don’t have to prepare yourself,” Kristin Alvey, a bake shop committee member, said.

If you missed shopping on Friday, don’t worry. The Holiday Mart is open again Saturday and Sunday.