Sunny And Warmer Today!

After a cold and frosty start to the day. Clear skies will give way to sunny skies and most importantly, warmer temperatures. We will climb through the 40s and into the 50s fairly quickly today. We should top out this afternoon in the middle to upper 50s today. A literal and complete reversal to yesterday. We can thank the bubble of cold air associated with a closed upper low pressure system, which has finally moved on for that. Clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back into the middle 30s tonight. even warmer and more sunny skies will be there to greet us over the weekend. Everyone have a fantastic weekend!

