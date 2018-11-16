Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Autumn Russell

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is fifth grade teacher Autumn Russell of Finley Elementary School. She has been a teacher for seven years.

Originally from Wisconsin, after a few visits to the area, the town won her over.

“I actually had came to Dyersburg a few times with a friend of mine. It was more calm than the city that I was living in, and I wanted something good for my children,” Russell said.

The mother of six always wanted to help people and felt being a teacher fulfilled that.

“There are a few things as a child that you always think of or aspire to be, and I know that I always liked to help people,” Russell said. “And when I had my own children and I saw how important teaching was. I had some great teachers along the way as well, but that really inspired me to want to teach and be able to help.”

Russell will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in December, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

