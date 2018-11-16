Warm and Sunny Saturday, Colder on Sunday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, November 16th

The snow is melting away fast with sunny skies overhead! However, because of the melted snow, we could see dense fog form in West Tennessee this evening. At the very least, it’ll be a chilly night but a nice warm and sunny day is on tap for tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Skies will remain clear overnight, but dense fog may form this evening leading to low visibility at times tonight and early tomorrow. It may be less than a mile of visibility at times tonight, so take extra caution when out driving. Temperatures will drop to the middle 30s at the coolest point of the night.

After the fog dissipates, winds from the southwest on Saturday should easily lead to high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 60s tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies. However, a cold front will come in Sunday morning leading to a drop in temperatures for West Tennessee. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at when may return on Sunday in the hour-by-hour forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

