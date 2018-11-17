Brilliant Sunshine And Warmer

Weather Update – 9:30 a.m. – Saturday, November 17th

Any fog moves out quickly this morning with brilliant sunny skies returning. Starting off in the upper 20’s to low 30’s over the area with calm winds.

After the fog dissipates, winds from the southwest on Saturday should easily lead to high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 60s today in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. However, a cold front will come in Sunday morning leading to a drop in temperatures for West Tennessee and scattered showers Sunday evening into Monday morning. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Weekend at a glance:

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com