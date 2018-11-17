Early morning wreck leaves 1 person with serious injuries

JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck leaves one person with serious injuries.

Jackson police say they responded to the wreck around 3 a.m. Saturday morning near the Royal Arms apartments in east Jackson.

When our crew arrived on scene, a white sedan could be seen laying upside down in a ditch and ambulances were leaving the scene.

Officers say the driver hit a culvert and flipped their vehicle. That person sustained serious facial injuries and was flown to a hospital in Memphis.

The crash is under investigation.