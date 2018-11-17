Pet of the Week: Meet Oreo

Meet Oreo! Oreo is a loving, young, mixed breed boy, with a lot of love to give.

He is approximately one year old, so he still has all the energy and playfulness of a small pup, even though he’s anything but small.

He loves spending the day running around, playing with his foster family and loves chasing balls or a good game of tug-of-war

Oreo would make a great jogging or walking companion and he will run or walk as long as you want to. He is completely vetted and has been neutered.

Oreo would do great in an active home. Because of his size, he would be best suited in a home with no small children, simply because he doesn’t realize not everyone is his leaning post, as well as the tendency for small children not to be stable enough on their feet to withstand his rambunctiousness when he is romping around.

If you would like to foster Oreo, or make him a part of your family, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at: 7

31-313-7828