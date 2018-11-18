A family mourns the death of a loved one after he was shot Friday night

JACKSON, Tenn–A family mourns the loss of a loved one after he was shot multiple times on Friday night.

“She was like mom what you doing, I said I’m doing somebody’s hair, she said sit down, I said somebody must be dead and she said yeah Spud, and I just hit the floor,” said the cousin of the victim, Tanesha Bates.

Officers of the Jackson Police Department responded to a call of a victim who was shot on First and Middle Street of South Jackson.

Tanesha Bates said it was her cousin, Tavoris Bates, better known as ‘Spud’ who was shot.

“I’m upset, I’m hurt, I’m angry, I’m mad at the world right now,” said Bates.

The Jackson Police Department said the victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Bates said as she was on her way to the hospital to see her cousin when she received a call that he did not make it through the night.

“He’s gone too soon, my cousin was still young, he has a son, a significant other, he has a mother, a father, brothers and sisters, all us, we all hurt,” said Bates.

The victims family members gathered around in his neighborhood, mourning the lost of their loved one.

Bates said the last time she spoke to her cousin was on his birthday at the beginning of November.

“Last time I text him on his birthday, happy birthday, that was the beginning of this month, I love you cousin, and I wish many more to come,” said Bates.

The Jackson Police Department said they do not believe this was a random incident, and are continuing to investigate this case.

“We miss him and we want justice for him, we want justice for Spud,” said Bates.

The Jackson Police Department asks for anyone with information on this case to contact the local police department and (731) -425-8400.