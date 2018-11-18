Memphis musicians honor WWI composers in the ‘Remembrance Day Concert’

JACKSON, Tenn– Memphis based musicians of the Luna Nova Ensemble made their way to Jackson Sunday evening for the ‘Remembrance Day Concert’.

The concert features work by two British wartime composers, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.

Executive Director Patricia Gray of Luna Nova Ensemble said they specialize in 20th Century music.

“I think people are not generally aware of who were in the field fighting, and dying and literally in the middle of all the horror, who still were managing to write music both during the war,” said Gray.

“Those songs reflect both the horror and yet the hopefulness of what people were feeling at the time.”

The Ensemble features musicians vocalists, and those who play the clarinet and flute.

Musician Kelly Herrmann said she started playing the flute when she was nine-years-old.

“I had a neighbor who was a flute player and she was a little bit older than me and I thought she was really cool so I decided I wanted to play flute too,” said Herrmann.

The Ensemble is a non-profit group, who volunteer their time to play in various venues around the country.

“I had to kind of develop some really specific focus techniques to really focus on what i’m doing on stage and kind of still engage the audience,” said Herrmann.

Gray said the group is able to perform at various concerts with the help of the donations they receive.

“But the performers, I just think that it’s hard enough to be classical music performer and make a living, I mean when you get right down to it and so I think all these really good ones that we have working for us, I want to be able to pay my musicians,” said Gray.

