A community makes changes to a local historical monument

JACKSON, Tenn. — City officials along with community members gathered on the lawn of the Madison County courthouse in Downtown Jackson.

They discussed the renovation of a fountain that is dedicated to those who fought in World War One.

The renovation was made to recognize African American surgical dressing workers and soldiers who were not mentioned on the original fountain plaques.

The project manager says restoring the fountain adds more history to the city of Jackson.

“As it should be written as our history… our common shared history, and to acknowledge the sacrifices and the service of every citizen regardless of race and religious preference,” said project director Alice Carls.