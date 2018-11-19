A leadership program on the rise for Haywood County High School students

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–The ‘Youth Leadership Program‘ teaches Haywood County High School Students important leadership roles in City and County Government.

The students are chosen at the end of their Sophomore year to be Junior Ambassadors by their teachers.

“I was excited I was overjoyed that we were able to learn so much about the government and things like that,” said Junior Ambassador, Sam Banks.

After leadership classes during their Junior year the students transition into Youth Ambassadors during their Senior year.

“And once you become a youth ambassador it’s more on your own, that’s when you report to your mentor and do everything through your mentor,” said Banks.

The student ambassadors have more than 20 members that are divided into smaller groups.

These groups allow the students to attend meetings allowing them to ask questions or give solutions.

“We have a voice as students as the younger population and were able to voice that if need be at the meetings,” said Banks.

The groups are sent to different leadership roles like County Commissioner Meetings, Chamber of Commerce Meetings, and School Board Meetings.

“It’s actually very interesting especially you know being with everyone that actually people that have authority over the county is actually pretty cool,” said Youth Ambassador, Kirsten Watson.

Youth Leadership Sponsor Emily Carpenter said the program gives the students exposure to understanding how city decisions are made.

“These students are given the opportunity to learn even more about our City and our County Government,” said Youth Leadership Ambassador Emily Carpenter.

Haywood County students also receive 30 community service hours after completing the program.

The Youth Ambassadors will meet again at Brownsville’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday evening.