A local community celebrates Thanksgiving early

MILAN, Tenn. — Hundreds of people headed out to Downtown Milan Saturday to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

Meals were shared on a table that stretched a full city block.

Food items like turkey, mashed potatoes and cakes were served to the community.

The meals were catered by local churches and business owners.

The mayor of Milan explains why gatherings like these are important to him.

“It warms my heart, it just absolutely warms my heart to see people come together that give so much in this town it is just amazing,” said Mayor B.W. Beasley.

This is their second annual pre-Thanksgiving feast.