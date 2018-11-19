A local school hosts a holiday mart fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — With thanksgiving just a few days away, shoppers have already begun their holiday shopping.

The University School of Jackson’s Holiday Mart is the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It will put you in the spirit for Christmas and it gets you also buying your items for your family and friends,” says fundraiser chairman Rachel Morris.

The school uses the money for the school and to provide for the community.

With 108 vendors and three levels of shopping options, the University School of Jackson’s Holiday Mart has attracted thousands of shoppers.

“People from all over attend. Also our vendors they’ll come from multiple different counties and cities.”

Some of the items available for purchase included baked goods, Christmas items, jewelry, and clothing.

“I come almost every year. We go through and see what everybody has and we get ready for the holiday. It’s a great place to buy gifts and for people,” says shopper Donna Guinn.

It is an event that organizers say has been a success over the years.