Drivers take to new roundabout near downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Drivers are adjusting to a new addition near downtown Jackson after construction is finally complete on the roundabout.

Workers were wrapping up Monday morning after construction on the roundabout was finally finished. Some workers were a little hesitant to see how drivers would adjust to this new addition.

“This is the first structure like this in this part of the country, so yeah, we was a little worried about how it would flow,” roundabout worker Ben Carmack said.

Carmack says they’ve been working on this project for a year and that he is happy to see the finished project.

“We think we did a very good job,” Carmack said. “It looks safe. Everybody’s going through it smoothly right now.”

Some drivers say traffic was a bit congested during construction, but since the opening, they’ve been able to get through easily.

“Construction has been a hassle because we can’t get through and stuff like that, because now, since they opened it up, we can come on through and we don’t have to wait for the red light or anything,” Robert Tucker said.

Robert Tucker, who lives near the roundabout, says the workers did a good job of placing signs by the project to help direct traffic.

“They showing you all the arrows and which way to go, and then if you have to turn and go this way, you got another lane where you keep on before traffic keep going,” Tucker said.

“It’s just going to take some time for the rest of the people to get used to,” said Jesse Tate.

With the addition of the roundabout instead of a stoplight, Tucker says the new roundabout saves time.

“It makes the traffic flow better, and you don’t have to have any red lights to hold up any, all the confusion and commotion about it,” Tucker said.

Construction workers also say drivers seem like they have been adjusting to the roundabout easily.