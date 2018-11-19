Committee votes on issue of insurance rates for retired teachers of JMC schools

JACKSON, Tenn.–Many former Jackson-Madison County School teachers are very happy tonight.

Monday afternoon, the insurance committee voted to bring back the previous policy of paying retired teachers the same insurance rates as current teachers.

School Superintendent Eric Jones says the policy was changed in June and many teachers say they did not know about the change until they saw their paycheck. Many teachers say they are ecstatic about the outcome.

“I just thank Dr. Jones and the committee for giving us the time. They were very kind and listening to the retired teachers and they understood our concerns. They may make changes in the future to the upcoming retirees, but those that where promised are now going to get what we were promised and we thank them so much,” said retired teacher Linda Seaman.

Last week retired teachers held signs at the school board meeting hoping for support. Dr Jones said it costs $200,000 a year and will be something they have to evaluate for future teachers.