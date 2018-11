Investigators looking into cause of house fire in Gibson County

DYER, Tenn.– The Dyer Fire Department is investigating an arson at a home, Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the home on the 200 block of Madison Street around 5 a.m.

If you have information, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 762-3017 or the Dyer Police Department at (731) 692-3714.