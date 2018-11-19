Local family ushers in holidays with festive light display

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–A little more than a month until Christmas and families already have their lights up.

Ray and Trina Adkins have been decorating their home for the last 15 years.

They say it takes them two days to complete. Trina has nine grandchildren and says they love to light up their home for family and community.

“The whole time we have been putting things up people were honking and slowing down to look, every year we ad something so it just keeps getting better and better,” said Trina Adkins.

You can see the Christmas lights display at 2990 Old Medina Road. They say they won’t take the lights down until January 1.