Madison Co. Election Commission meets to certify results

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission met Monday to certify the results of the state and federal general elections.

The election commissioners also made their quarterly inspection of voter registration applications and to consider any appeals to rejected voter registration applications.

“We’ve completed our audits of all of our precincts, everything. We gathered our numbers,” Administrator of Elections Kim Buckley said.

The Medon and Three Way municipal election results were also certified.