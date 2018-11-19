Madison County Commission grants $19 million to new jail

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission met Monday for their November meeting. The meeting is the first since approving the construction of two new schools in Jackson-Madison County.

Chairman Gary Deaton says construction was approved during a special called meeting. After that vote, the commission is now waiting for members of the Jackson City Council for their vote on schools.

In Monday’s meeting, the commission also allotted more money to go toward building a new jail.

“Primarily, the biggest issue we voted on was $19 million bond issue, and we’ll put that to finishing construction,” Deaton said.

Deaton says this bond is expected to finish out the total cost of jail construction.

The commission also tabled a vote until the December meeting for roof repairs at the Madison County Juvenile Court Clerk’s office.