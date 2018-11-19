Mostly Cloudy And Colder Today

Weather Update 8:15 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee! Here is a look at the latest forecast. A cold front will continue shifting eastward across the area, there may be a few light showers with it, the main feature today will be the wind shifting to the WNW, and temperatures falling through the mid to upper 40s this morning before rebounding towards 50 this afternoon. Clouds gradually decrease as a cold continental polar air mass move in for Tuesday and Wednesday, while it will be cooler, the forecast does stay dry through Thanksgiving. By Thursday the air mass will modify enough temps return to the mid to upper 50s through late week.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com