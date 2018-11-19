Mugshots : Madison County : 11/16/18 – 11/19/18 November 19, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/46Daniel Brooks Theft under $999, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/46Billy Moore First-degree murder Show Caption Hide Caption 3/46Amber Roberts Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/46Anthony Wright Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/46Bionca Walton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/46Bishop Hatchel Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 7/46Brandon Owens Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/46Bruce Biggs DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 9/46Claire Brown Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/46Crystal Poquette Theft under $999, criminal impersonation, schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/46Dangelo Miller Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/46Demarco Morgan Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 13/46Devin Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/46Ethan Denton Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/46Hayden Bivens Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 16/46Hillary Jones Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/46Horace Scott Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/46Jeffrey Bell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/46Jenna Terry Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II, III & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 20/46Jerry Thomas Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 21/46Jimmy Taylor Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/46Joanna Jackson Prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 23/46Joseph Carter Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 24/46Juan Atilano Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 25/46Keturah Gatewood Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 26/46Kristi Howell Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 27/46Ladabria Aldridge Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 28/46Lamar Carroll Fugitive-hold for other agency, failure to comply, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/46Larry Jamison Fugitive-hold for other agency, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/46Latrice Martin Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 31/46Marico Wade Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 32/46Matrea Coman DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 33/46Nathan Moore Solicitation of persons under 18 years of age Show Caption Hide Caption 34/46Niyoshi Bonner Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 35/46Parker Hall Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 36/46Patrick Maness DUI, contraband in penal institution, reckless endangerment, schedule II & IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 37/46Quintarius White Contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/46Robbie Reynolds Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 39/46Robert Johnson Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 40/46Scott Liggett Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 41/46Terri Wright Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II, III & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 42/46Thomas Mitchell Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 43/46Thomas Reed Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 44/46Wesley Timms Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 45/46Xavier Riley Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 46/46Zachery Hall Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/16/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/19/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore