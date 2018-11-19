Ollie Otter teaches students seat belt safety

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Second graders in Huntingdon got a special visit Monday to learn about seat belt safety.

Ollie the Otter and Jennifer Tyler, from Tennessee Tech University, met the group of students to talk about safety precautions.

Ollie and Tyler talked to the students about booster seats, proper seat belt placement, and school and construction zone safety.

The students also entered a coloring contest with coloring sheets about safety.

Each class will have a winner, and each winner will get a trophy presented by Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley.