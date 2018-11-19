Roundabout comes to a completion

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today construction workers have added the final touches to the roundabout on North Highland Avenue.

Workers say the city of Jackson needed a roundabout to help slowdown traffic in the area.

They also say it serves as an enhancement for the city.

“You can hear people driving by are just excited about having it open… it’s unique, it’s different and it’s fresh,” said construction observer Art Ridgway.

In total, the roundabout took a year to complete.