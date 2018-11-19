Funeral services for Ruthie Mae Smith, age 91, of Atlanta, Georgia, will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018 at 12:00 PM at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Smith passed away on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Sadie G. Mays Nursing Facility in Atlanta, Georgia.

Visitation and Family Hour will begin Friday, November 23, 2018 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.