Shoppers take part in 48th annual USJ Holiday Mart

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Thanksgiving just a few days away, shoppers have already begun their holiday shopping.

“It will put you in the spirit for Christmas and it gets you also buying your items for your family and friends,” said Rachel Morris, chairman of the University School of Jackson Holiday Mart.

The USJ Holiday Mart is the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“This fundraiser is the only fundraiser that USJ does, and we use that money to go back to our school and to provide things for the community,” Morris said.

With 108 vendors and three levels of shopping options, the USJ Holiday Mart has attracted thousands of shoppers.

“People from all over attend. Also our vendors, they’ll come from multiple different counties and cities,” Morris said.

Organizers say they have everything you would want for the holidays.

“One of our specialty is our bakeshop,” Morris said. “We provide lots of baked goods provided by our students and parents who make those. Christmas items, jewelry, clothing, anything you are looking for.”

Donna Guinn, a shopper, says she has a great time every time she goes.

“I come almost every year,” Guinn said. “We go through and see what everybody has and we get ready for the holiday. It’s a great place to buy gifts and for people.”

It is something that has been a success over the years.

“It has been a successful event because so many people support us and what we do here and enjoy their time down at the Holiday Mart every year,” Morris said. “It just gets bigger and bigger.”

Organizers say they have already started making plans for the 49th annual Holiday Mart in 2019.