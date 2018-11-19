TDOT halts lane closures on TN highways during Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you plan to travel for Thanksgiving, you won’t have to worry about road construction in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closures on interstates and state highways, but workers may still be on site in some construction zones.

All construction-related lane closures stop beginning at noon Wednesday, Nov. 21, and last through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26.

Motorists can call 511 for the latest travel information across the state.