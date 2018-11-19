Thanksgiving Weather Looks Agreeable for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Monday, November 19th

We reached our high temperature early this morning in West Tennessee because afternoon temperatures were only in the 40s today thanks to scattered showers. Radar shows very little if any rain left in the Mid-South and we’ll be able to stay dry for most areas through the evening!

TONIGHT

We will stay a bit cloudy in West Tennessee tonight but with even just a few breaks of clearer skies, with light winds, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 30s at the coldest point of the night.

We’ll see sunshine return to the Mid-South on Tuesday! Clearer skies will gradually come in, but with highs in just the upper 40s. Thanksgiving continues to look pretty good for West Tennessee but should you be traveling around the country this holiday, it may not be the same! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including your Thanksgiving travel forecasts, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

