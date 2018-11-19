THP reminds drivers to be cautious during holiday travel

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol has some safety tips to get you to the turkey safely.

The most important thing they say is just to be aware. People are driving at different times than they normally do, so there will be more people on the roads.

They also say to always buckle up, and make sure children are secure in their car seats.

Lt. Brad Wilbanks says the biggest safety distraction they’re fighting right now is cell phones.

“We’ve gotten in the habit now of having to check it so often,” Lt. Wilbanks said. “Put it away. Enjoy the trip, enjoy the ride, enjoy the holiday, be alive next Monday.”

Lt. Wilbanks says troopers will also be out every 10 miles on Interstate 40 making sure drivers are safe.