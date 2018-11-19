TWRA offers safety reminders for deer season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Rifle season for deer hunting is underway in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says hunters need to keep a few things in mind.

Anyone 13 years old or older must have a hunting license to hunt in the state.

Hunters are also required to wear a fluorescent orange vest and hat.

Hunters are encouraged to wear a safety harness if in an elevated stand, and to let someone know where they will be hunting.

The TWRA will have checking stations set up to collect samples from deer to check for chronic wasting disease.

Anyone hunting outside of the state is required to properly process game before bringing it back to Tennessee to prevent the disease from being brought back to our state.