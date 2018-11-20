Weather Update 8:15 AM–

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start our morning off on the cold side with temperatures hovering around freezing! There is a weak front sliding south into the region this morning, but it will only bring a few passing clouds, It is the leading edge of a colder air mass which will notice more tomorrow morning especially! Today we’ll spend the day in the middle to upper 40s. High Pressure will dominate through Thanksgiving. However Friday we’ll see increasing clouds, then the chance of rain increasing through Friday evening… there will be a lull, which looks to land on Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Another rain chances moves in with a second front on Sunday.



